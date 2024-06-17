During the day, the Russian troops dropped about 18 KABs on the Kharkiv region - RMA

at night, the Russians fired three guided munitions at the UMPB D-30 in Kharkiv. In total, over the past day, the occupiers fired about 18 MRLS in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Kharkiv was shelled at night with three UMPB D-30 guided missiles, damaging several buildings of a children's camp located in Kharkiv. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, we again state the fact that our civilian infrastructure is being destroyed again and is under attack by the occupation forces - Syniehubov said.

He added that in total, the occupants launched about 18 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day. Lypkyi, Vovchansk and Kupiansk directions were under attack.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABAMsat night, and shelled two more districts in the region over the past day, damaging an ambulance, with three people reported injured, including a minor boy.