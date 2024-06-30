A series of explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, June 30, at least 8 explosions occurred in a row in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.
On Sunday, June 30, a series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region. According to local residents, at least 8 consecutive explosions were heard . This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.
"Berdiansk. Two waves of explosions. Locals say there were at least 8 consecutive explosions," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.
According to him, the crops are reported to have been "shot down," but they claim to have been damaged.
"We are waiting for confirmation from the site as to what exactly was shot down. It could be near the airport, an industrial zone or a port," Andriushchenko added.
Sea Baby hit 4 Russian ships thanks to remote mining: details of Special Operations24.06.24, 09:28 • 20784 views