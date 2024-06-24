$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2710 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121260 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234273 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Sea Baby hit 4 Russian ships thanks to remote mining: details of Special Operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20784 views

Ukrainian Sea Baby Drones of the SBU installed more than 15 underwater mines near the Crimea, thus hitting 4 Russian warships, including the Corvette "Samum" and the patrol boat "Pavel Derzhavin".

Sea Baby hit 4 Russian ships thanks to remote mining: details of Special Operations

Ukraine hit at least 4 enemy ships due to the fact that the SBU Sea Baby Drones laid more than 15 underwater mines near the Crimean Peninsula. Explosives were installed on routes used exclusively by rashist warships. This is stated in the material of the American edition of the Wall Street Journal, reports UNN

Details

"After the first use of marine drones, the Russians built large barriers at the entrance to the port in Sevastopol, which almost made it impossible to strike from drones. Therefore, the team of the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyk came up with an alternative: laying sea mines, - says the article about the work of sea drones of the SBU SeaBaby. 

The so-called bottom mines are made of plastic and weigh about 400 pounds (180 kg).), and they are difficult to detect because they sink into the silt under shallow water.

According to the WSJ, for a month and a half, the SBU tracked the routes of sea ships and civilian transport before sending SeaBaby to install two mines. On September 14, the Samum, a rocket Corvette, was blown up by one of the mines that punched a hole in its stern: "the boat is still under repair in the dry dock.

"Over the next few weeks, SeaBaby cruised back and forth, covering more than 3,000 miles, laying about 15 more mines. During one of the flights, detected by three raptor-class patrol boats, the drone opened fire from a grenade launcher, hitting an enemy vessel," the publication tells a conversation with Brigadier General of the SBU Ivan Lukashevich, better known by the call sign "Hunter".

The General Staff confirms the defeat of a number of Russian targets on June 20 and 21 21.06.24, 11:24 • 22741 view

As reported, on October 11, a large patrol boat "Pavel Derzhavin" broke through its side during the entrance to the Sevastopol Bay. He was going to the port for maintenance. Minesweepers and divers scoured the area for mines, apparently without success.

"On October 13, Pavel Derzhavin was redirected to another port for repairs, but during the exit from the Sevastopol Bay, he came across a mine. A large tug sent to rescue him also hit a mine, and he himself had to be towed back to Port.

"A few days later, the explosion also damaged a modern mine - fighting ship, one of two that are in service in Russia," Vladimir Kozitsky tells the WSJ about the damage to the transparent-bottomed vessel.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the remote mining carried out by the SBU Sea Baby Drones is the first example of successful remote mining in the world.

"Previously, marine drones were mainly used for surveillance or logistics. We (the SBU - Ed.) do many things that no one in the world has ever done before," says the source in the service.

In total, under the leadership of Vasily Malyk, the security service hit 11 Russian warships and the Crimean Bridge, which the rashists still cannot fully use.

SBU Head: “Sea Baby” drone equipped with MLRS can operate against both sea and land targets25.05.24, 15:06 • 23633 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
