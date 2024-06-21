ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
The General Staff confirms the defeat of a number of Russian targets on June 20 and 21

Kyiv • UNN

On June 20-21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and unmanned aerial vehicle storage facilities in Russia and the occupied Crimea, undermining Russia's military and economic potential.

The Defense Forces  successfully hit a number of oil refining facilities and other important targets of the Russian Federation on the night of June 20 and on the night of June 21. In particular, at night,  a successful strike was carried out on the storage areas of Shahed-136/Geran-2, training buildings, Control and communication points of the calculations of these UAVs located in the Krasnodar Territory. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully hit a number of oil refining facilities and other important targets of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement. 

In particular, on the night of June 20, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the enemy's fuel and lubricants warehouse in the bambovo region, as well as the Enemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea.

At least five explosions were recorded in the area of the Enemskaya oil depot, after which a fire started. The defeat of the enemy's fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Tambov region is also confirmed. It is known about damage to at least one container with petroleum products.

Already on the night of June 21, unmanned aerial systems attacked Athens, Selsky, Krasnodar and Astrakhan oil refineries. In addition, strikes were carried out on radar stations and electronic intelligence centers of the Russian invaders in the Bryansk region and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Information about the defeat of enemy targets is being updated.

Also, tonight, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful strike on the places of storage and preparation for the use of "Shahed-136/Geran-2", training buildings, Control and communication points of calculations of these UAVs located in Krasnodar Territory. According to the results of combat work, a series of explosions and a fire with subsequent detonation were recorded.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the General Staff concluded. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

