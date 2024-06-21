ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4736 views

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night attack by more than a hundred drones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25186 views

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems intercepted 114 drones over Crimea, the Black Sea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Volgograd region.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night attack by more than a hundred drones: what is known

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of June 21, air defense intercepted 114 drones  in the territory of Crimea and the Black Sea, as well as in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation  and the Volgograd region. This is reported by UNN

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry says that at night they allegedly shot down 70 drones over the territory of the annexed Crimea and over the Black Sea, 43 - over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory and one over the territory of the Volgograd region.

Information about the victims and damage is being updated.

Illegally appointed" governor " of Sevastopol Mikhail razvodzhaev states that in the area of Monastyrskoye highway, as a result of falling fragments from downed UAVs, grass caught fire. 

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation Veniamin Kondratiev announced the death of a boiler room employee as a result of a night attack in the regional capital. Earlier it was reported about damage in the boiler room.

addition 

At about one o'clock in the morning, the city of yeisk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. ASTRA notes that a military airfield is located in yeysk .

The city also reported a fire after a UAV attack. In addition, explosions were also heard this night in Krasnodar, the Seversky District of the region and in Enem in Adygea.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

