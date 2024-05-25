SBU Head: “Sea Baby” drone equipped with MLRS can operate against both sea and land targets

The Sea Baby maritime drone, equipped with Grad MLRS, is used to hit ground targets in the coastal zone, as well as for direct fire contact at sea. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, UNN reports.

Equipped with the Grad MLRS, the Sea Baby maritime drone is used to engage ground targets in the coastal zone, as well as for direct fire contact at sea - Malyuk said.

He added that the Grad is not the only know-how that the SBU uses on this maritime drone.

There are many other types of weapons that the drone carries as a multi-purpose platform, but we will not talk about them so as not to help our enemies - Malyuk said.

According to him, Russian warships are now hiding in the port of Novorossiysk, but they cannot feel safe because SBU drones are reaching them there, as they did with the large landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak last summer.

In total, SBU drones hit 11 Russian ships and the Crimean bridge.

Recall

The SBU Sea Baby maritime drones, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the UNITED24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and are already actively "minusing" the occupiers. In particular, the Sea Baby was practiced from the sea on Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit.