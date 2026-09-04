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A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head’s office — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

President Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone struck the central SBU building opposite Saint Sophia’s Cathedral. The drone was headed to the office of the SBU head.

A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head’s office — Zelenskyy

A Russian drone hit the SBU central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this and added that the drone was directed straight at the office of the head of the SBU in this building, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, a Russian drone hit the SBU central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite St. Sophia's Cathedral 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, all emergency services are at the scene. Everyone who was injured will receive the necessary assistance. The drone was directed straight at the office of the head of the SBU in this building.

The head of state spoke with SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad and instructed him to respond to the Russians for this strike adequately, decisively and, if possible, symmetrically, once everything is prepared.

Our military will support this response. Glory to Ukraine! 

- the head of state concluded.

We would add

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a UAV falling onto the roof of a non-residential building. 

According to him, five people are known to have been injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of an enemy UAV falling. Medics hospitalized four of the wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

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