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A Russian assault soldier has been notified of suspicion of murdering a captured commander of a Defense Forces unit in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

A Russian assault soldier in captivity is suspected of shooting a Ukrainian Armed Forces commander in the Pokrovsk direction. The investigation is identifying the other perpetrator.

A Russian assault soldier has been notified of suspicion of murdering a captured commander of a Defense Forces unit in the Pokrovsk direction

A captured Russian assault soldier has been served with a notice of suspicion for shooting and killing a captured commander of a Defense Forces unit in the head in the Pokrovsk direction, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, since May 2025, assault units of the army of the aggressor state have been engaged in active hostilities in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to occupy the village of Shakhove. 

"On October 10, a small infantry group that had infiltrated the outskirts of the settlement took two Defense Forces servicemen captive, one of whom was a 34-year-old commander of a unit. After questioning him, the enemy assault soldier took the man to a tree line, where, on the orders of his commander, he killed him by shooting him in the back of the head with an assault rifle. The occupiers also shot and killed the other Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

"Law enforcement officers identified the Russian national as a 34-year-old native of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai, a rifleman of the ‘336th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade (military unit 06017)’ with the call sign ‘Tai.’ During hostilities in the specified direction, the Defense Forces captured the militant," the PGO statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as noted, he was served with a notice of suspicion of committing a war crime that resulted in a person’s death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

Measures are ongoing to establish the identity of the other perpetrator of the crime.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
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Prosecutor General of Ukraine