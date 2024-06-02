A residential building collapsed in Istanbul: 1 dead and 8 injured

On Sunday, June 2, a residential building collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul, killing one person and injuring eight, authorities said. The collapse renewed concerns about the resilience of buildings in the earthquake-prone city. This is reported by Anadolu and AP, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred around 08:40 (local time) in the area of Kucukcekmedzhe.

Istanbul governor Davut Gul said that first 8 victims were rescued from the rubble, and later the body of the deceased person was found.

The cause of the collapse of the house is unknown, but there were no signs of an explosion or seismic activity. Only the top two floors were used as living quarters, and the rest of the building was occupied by businesses.

Turkish Urbanization Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki said that the apartments were built without meeting the standards, and additional floors were illegally added later.

