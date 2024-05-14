In the US, the last span of a collapsed bridge in Baltimore has been demolished

Specialists carried out a controlled demolition of the last remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the United States, writes UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

Explosive charges were detonated to collapse sections of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was supported by the container ship Dali.

The demolition was an important step in freeing the stranded container ship.

The span fell on the bow of the ship after the Dali suffered a power outage and crashed into one of the bridge's support columns shortly after sailing from Baltimore on March 26.

Since then, the ship has been standing, stranded among the wreckage, and the busy port of Baltimore has been closed to most vessels.

The controlled demolition will recover the container ship and restore traffic through the Port of Baltimore, which has been nearly paralyzed since the accident.

Body of last worker found in US after Baltimore bridge collapse