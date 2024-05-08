Body of last worker found in US after Baltimore bridge collapse

Rescue crews have found the remains of the sixth and probably the last construction worker to die as a result of a ship hitting the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore, UNN reports citing The Washington Post.

Details

The body belonged to 37-year-old Jose Minor Lopez of Baltimore, officials overseeing the bridge collapse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fifth body was discovered on May 1 and identified as that of 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Officials said they believe six construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge in March when the huge container ship Dali hit it.

The discovery of the sixth body "marks an important milestone in our efforts to recover and provide comfort to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," said Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr.

