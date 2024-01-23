A residential area in Lviv was left without heating due to a hacker attack

Due to a hacker attack on a utility company, the Sykhiv residential area in Lviv was left without hot water and heating. This is reported by the press service of Lvivteploenergo, UNN reports.

Details

A hacker attack disrupted the heat supply management system. Work is underway to restore heating and hot water supply in the Sykhiv residential area. The estimated time of restoration is 21:00 - the statement said.

Addendum

The Lviv City Council adds that 324 individual heating points in the Sykhiv residential area have stopped working . As of 9:30 am. 175 IHSs have already been put back into operation by the company's employees.

It is noted that the failure occurred last night at 02:00. Currently, law enforcement agencies are checking information about external interference in the ITP system.

Recall

Yesterday, on January 22, the State Emergency Service warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages from the alleged SES.

The agency noted that it did not send out these messages and that it was extremely dangerous to follow the links.