A regional council deputy was notified of suspicion for smuggling evaders for 10,000 euros

A deputy of the regional council of one of the western regions, who organized the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine, was exposed and notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SAP.

On May 26, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor notified the deputy of the regional council of one of the western regions of suspicion, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine and illegally influencing employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine - the statement reads.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the regional council deputy, while communicating with a citizen, offered to resolve the issue of crossing the state border of Ukraine by persons liable for military service outside official checkpoints.

To this end, the deputy involved a person who allegedly has a direct influence on the employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and can ensure unhindered border crossing. The cost of crossing the border is 10,000 euros per person. In addition, the deputy noted that he could organize the transfer of people from Kyiv to a designated place, as well as ensure not only the departure, but also the entry of people into Ukraine. SAP and NABU exposed the regional council deputy immediately after receiving the agreed funds, namely 20,000 euros. His accomplice has been detained. He is being prepared a notice of suspicion - added in SAP.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified. The actions of the regional council deputy are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine); Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

