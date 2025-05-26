$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19613 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55594 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 58968 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 77815 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93285 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77769 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81823 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84463 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80186 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85020 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

A regional council deputy was notified of suspicion for smuggling evaders for 10,000 euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

A regional council deputy is suspected of organizing illegal border crossings for those liable for military service for 10,000 euros. He involved an accomplice who was also detained after receiving 20,000 euros.

A regional council deputy was notified of suspicion for smuggling evaders for 10,000 euros

A deputy of the regional council of one of the western regions, who organized the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine, was exposed and notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SAP.

On May 26, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor notified the deputy of the regional council of one of the western regions of suspicion, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine and illegally influencing employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the regional council deputy, while communicating with a citizen, offered to resolve the issue of crossing the state border of Ukraine by persons liable for military service outside official checkpoints.

To this end, the deputy involved a person who allegedly has a direct influence on the employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and can ensure unhindered border crossing. The cost of crossing the border is 10,000 euros per person. In addition, the deputy noted that he could organize the transfer of people from Kyiv to a designated place, as well as ensure not only the departure, but also the entry of people into Ukraine. SAP and NABU exposed the regional council deputy immediately after receiving the agreed funds, namely 20,000 euros. His accomplice has been detained. He is being prepared a notice of suspicion 

- added in SAP.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified. The actions of the regional council deputy are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine); Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 369-2 (Abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions Volodymyr Sayenko was sentenced to 4 years in prison for attempting to get out of custody for 150,000 US dollars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
