A record-breakingly expensive piece of butter was sold in Poland

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83243 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99590 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107857 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110768 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131222 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103767 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113430 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116990 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119247 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61759 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113883 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25727 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113883 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119247 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140175 views
A record-breakingly expensive piece of butter was sold in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82992 views

The 13th Marshal's Ball in Toruń featured an unusual “pig in a poke” auction. Erbud's vice president bought a pack of Mlekovita butter for 30 thousand zlotys ($7.4 thousand) at the charity event.

The annual ball in Torun, Poland, has come under the spotlight after the most expensive piece of ordinary butter was auctioned off. This was reported by polsatnews.pl, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that this week the 13th Marshal's Ball was held in Torun, the event was attended by 430 guests, including politicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, cultural figures and stars, and traditionally gathered a large number of the most unusual lots that potential buyers did not know about.

The biggest excitement was caused by the "cats in a bag" auction, where participants did not know what was in the bags they were buying.   

A pack of Mlekovita butter, which cost 30 thousand zlotys, was purchased by Erbud Vice President Jacek Leczkowski, who did not hide his surprise at the organizers' idea, but was pleased with the prize put up for auction

- the post says.

The winner paid $7.4 thousand.

Image

However, other lots were more traditional and expensive, including a trip to a castle in Poland, a trip to Navarre, Spain, and much more.

The event was a charity event. All the funds raised will be donated to the Special Educational Center of the Sisters of St. Elżbieta in Grudziądz and the Dorota Targowska Foundation in Toruń. 

Recall

The handwritten drafts of Bob Dylan's legendary song, rescued from a trash can, will be sold at an auction. In addition to the lyrics, a painting of the musician and other personal items will be put up for sale.

A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction14.01.25, 16:02 • 33540 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
polandPoland

