A record-breakingly expensive piece of butter was sold in Poland

The annual ball in Torun, Poland, has come under the spotlight after the most expensive piece of ordinary butter was auctioned off. This was reported by polsatnews.pl, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that this week the 13th Marshal's Ball was held in Torun, the event was attended by 430 guests, including politicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, cultural figures and stars, and traditionally gathered a large number of the most unusual lots that potential buyers did not know about.

The biggest excitement was caused by the "cats in a bag" auction, where participants did not know what was in the bags they were buying.

A pack of Mlekovita butter, which cost 30 thousand zlotys, was purchased by Erbud Vice President Jacek Leczkowski, who did not hide his surprise at the organizers' idea, but was pleased with the prize put up for auction - the post says.

The winner paid $7.4 thousand.

However, other lots were more traditional and expensive, including a trip to a castle in Poland, a trip to Navarre, Spain, and much more.

The event was a charity event. All the funds raised will be donated to the Special Educational Center of the Sisters of St. Elżbieta in Grudziądz and the Dorota Targowska Foundation in Toruń.

Recall

The handwritten drafts of Bob Dylan's legendary song, rescued from a trash can, will be sold at an auction. In addition to the lyrics, a painting of the musician and other personal items will be put up for sale.

A unique golden fibula from the Roman Empire was tried to be sold at auction