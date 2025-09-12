A pre-trial restraint was chosen for Zakarpattia Oblast Council deputy Horvat, who was exposed selling timber: the prosecutor's office plans to appeal

Uzhhorod City-District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest at night for Zakarpattia Regional Council deputy Heorhiy Horvat, who was exposed for selling timber. The prosecutor's office plans to appeal the preventive measure.

This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the preventive measure in the form of house arrest at night for the Zakarpattia Regional Council deputy, who is suspected of selling illegal timber. By the decision of the investigating judge of the Uzhhorod City-District Court, the suspect was chosen a preventive measure in the form of house arrest from 11:00 PM to 06:00 AM. However, the prosecutor petitioned for house arrest with the obligation not to leave his permanent place of residence throughout the day. - the report says.

Recall

Prosecutors reported suspicion to Zakarpattia Regional Council deputy Heorhiy Horvat, who is involved in the illegal sale of valuable oak timber worth over UAH 1 million.