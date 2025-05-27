A policeman has been detained in Donetsk region for trading in trophy weapons - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his partner, organized illegal arms sales. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI's Telegram channel.

Details

Investigators established that an official from Pokrovsk bought up trophy firearms, mostly of Soviet origin, and posted advertisements for their sale on the Internet. His accomplice was engaged in logistics.

The perpetrators asked for 50 to 120 thousand hryvnias per unit of goods.

During authorized searches of the defendants' homes and cars, law enforcement officers discovered a significant arsenal. Among the seized items are an assault rifle, a pistol, five hand grenades, eight magazines for small arms and almost 2,000 rounds of various calibers.

The detainees had no permits for the storage or transportation of weapons and ammunition - the SBI reported.

Additional

The issue of notifying the defendants of suspicion of illegal handling of weapons is currently being resolved, and the qualification of actions regarding the sale is being determined.

The necessary examinations are being carried out.

Thousands of cartridges, grenade launchers, sniper rifles: the State Bureau of Investigation discovered an impressive ammunition depot in Kyiv.