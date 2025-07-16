$41.820.01
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
07:08 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 12:51 PM
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
July 15, 07:14 AM
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
08:23 AM
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 12:51 PM
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:57 AM
Rostrum in the Rada blocked: scuffle broke out between Honcharenko and Hetmantsev

Kyiv

 • 2412 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on the blocking of the Verkhovna Rada rostrum. The reason was an attempt to push through the rejected "soy amendment" bypassing the regulations.

Rostrum in the Rada blocked: scuffle broke out between Honcharenko and Hetmantsev

The rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada was blocked due to a violation of the rules of procedure. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The rostrum in the Rada is being blocked due to a violation of the rules of procedure. The fact is that the hall rejected the "soy amendment", but they tried to manipulate the rules and push it through anyway," the people's deputy wrote and showed a video.

According to footage from the scene, a scuffle broke out near the rostrum between People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

Addition

Earlier, member companies of the European Business Association's Grain and Oilseed Committee expressed concern about repeated legislative initiatives that provide for the introduction of export duties on some oilseeds. In particular, it refers to proposals to set a duty on: soybeans - 10%; rapeseed or colza seeds - also 10%. According to the companies, the relevant provisions were included in the comparative table to draft law No. 13157 during the preparation of the document for the second reading. The business community calls on state bodies to refrain from introducing duties on the export of agricultural products.

In addition, according to experts, the proposed export duties contradict the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Moreover, it is stated that, according to the legislation, all draft laws containing provisions related to the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the legal provisions of the EU and the fulfillment of Ukraine's international legal obligations must undergo additional examination in the relevant parliamentary committee and in the Cabinet of Ministers. However, in the case of draft law No. 13157, these requirements, as noted, were probably ignored.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Tesla
