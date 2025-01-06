A new wave of Telegram fraud: how not to lose your money because of “gifts”
Kyiv • UNN
A new fraud scheme has emerged on Telegram with fake messages about cash winnings. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of the risk of personal data theft and financial losses.
A wave of fraud disguised as "gifts" with cash prizes has intensified on Telegram. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.
Details
Users are sent a message about the allegedly won amount of money and are offered to follow a link to receive it.
However, it turns out to be a well-planned fraudulent scheme aimed at stealing personal data, which can lead to financial losses.
Experts urge users to be vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, block the senders of such messages, and follow basic cybersecurity rules.
