A new explosion recorded in Russia: a hotel is on fire in Olenegorsk

The network is spreading footage of another explosion in the Russian Federation, in particular recorded in the city of Olenegorsk, Murmansk region. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the video shows the local hotel "Gornyak".

Also, according to media reports, there were preliminary reports of an attack on an airfield near Voskresensk in the Moscow region, but this information was not confirmed.

Official sources have not yet commented on the situation.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that in the Irkutsk region, drones attacked a military unit, and in the Murmansk region explosions and smoke were recorded. According to preliminary data announced in Russian media, an airbase with Tu-22M3 bombers was attacked.