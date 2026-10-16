A Neanderthal was killed with a spear 75,000 years ago: scientists found traces of ancient violence

Scientists from the University of Cambridge examined the remains of a Neanderthal who lived about 75,000 years ago. Analysis of the bones showed that he likely died from a blow from a sharp weapon to the chest. Haaretz reports this, citing a study in Scientific Reports, UNN writes.

Details

The remains of the man, known as Shanidar A, were found in Shanidar Cave in Iraqi Kurdistan. He was approximately 45 years old at the time of his death.

Researchers led by Emma Pomeroy discovered a hole in his left shoulder blade. A sharpened stick likely penetrated his chest, passed through his lung, and damaged the bone. Similar marks have previously been found on animal remains.

What else the scientists discovered

Approximately one year before his death, the Neanderthal also sustained facial injuries and lost a front tooth.

Earlier, researchers examined the remains of another Neanderthal in the cave, Shanidar 3, who lived about 50,000 years ago. He had a rib injury and a foot disease that required long-term care.

According to Pomeroy, these findings demonstrate the complexity of ancient human behavior.

I think we should see the same complexity in Neanderthals that we see in people today. Some are violent, some are caring – the researcher noted.

Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years old