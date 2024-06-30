A multi-storey building in Kyiv is damaged by enemy missile debris
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike caused debris to fall in Kyiv's Obolon district, damaging a residential building.
As a result of a missile strike by the Russian army on Kyiv, debris fell and a high-rise building in the Obolon district was damaged, the KIAA reported, UNN reports.
Information on possible damage and casualties is being clarified.