A missing person is still being searched for in Zaporizhzhia after an enemy attack on January 18

Search and rescue operations are underway in Zaporizhzhia at the site of an enemy strike that Russians launched on January 18, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

One person was killed and 12 people were injured. Work continues to search for another person. For this purpose, a dog unit of the Interregional Center for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (Romny) was engaged - the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 350 square meters of building structures were dismantled in just two days and 300 tons of garbage were removed.

Russia's large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia has already claimed 14 lives