A missing person is still being searched for in Zaporizhzhia after an enemy attack on January 18
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on January 18 killed one person and injured 12. Rescuers have cleared 350 square meters of rubble and are searching for one more person.
Search and rescue operations are underway in Zaporizhzhia at the site of an enemy strike that Russians launched on January 18, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
One person was killed and 12 people were injured. Work continues to search for another person. For this purpose, a dog unit of the Interregional Center for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (Romny) was engaged
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 350 square meters of building structures were dismantled in just two days and 300 tons of garbage were removed.
