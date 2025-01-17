ukenru
Russia's large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia has already claimed 14 lives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66749 views

A man who was injured in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia in early January near a manufacturing plant died in hospital. Since September 20, 69 people have been killed in hostile attacks in Zaporizhzhia region.

One person died in hospital yesterday after an enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia in early January near a production facility.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, after the shelling that took place in early January near the production plant, one person died yesterday in the hospital. Doctors fought for him for almost two weeks, so the number of victims has increased

- Fedorov said.

He noted that the consequences of the shelling that took place over the past month are still being cleared up, where the enemy shelled the center of Zaporizhzhia three times. Currently, 60 people are still in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia region and Zaporizhzhia. In addition, according to him, the number of fatalities after the shelling of Zaporizhzhia region increased after September 20.

The number of fatalities after the enemy massively shelled the territory of Zaporizhzhia region has increased significantly since September 20. Since September 20, 69 people have been killed after enemy massive attacks

- Fedorov said.

Addendum

On January 8, Russian troops attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov said that the January 8 attack on Zaporizhzhia was the largest tragedy since 2022 in terms of the number of victims.

On January 10, he reported that 13 people were killed and 123 wounded.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

