Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106830 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259215 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175728 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166578 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113131 views

March 1, 08:39 PM • 54679 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 61847 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 60306 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 38535 views
12:27 AM • 51324 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259193 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231117 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 216758 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 242291 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 228746 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106813 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 81309 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 86776 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114769 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 115588 views
A missile is heading towards Pavlohrad - Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37095 views

The air force reported that it had detected a missile fired toward Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, after the attack. Earlier, explosions were heard in the Kryvyi Rih district as air defense systems were activated.

The Air Force spotted a missile in the direction of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

"A missile in the direction of Pavlohrad!" the Air Force reported.

Previously

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih . According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, air defense systems were operating.

Antonina Tumanova

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
pavlohradPavlohrad

