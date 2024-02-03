A missile is heading towards Pavlohrad - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
The air force reported that it had detected a missile fired toward Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, after the attack. Earlier, explosions were heard in the Kryvyi Rih district as air defense systems were activated.
"A missile in the direction of Pavlohrad!" the Air Force reported.
Previously
An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih . According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, air defense systems were operating.