A missile and 5 drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, two people were injured in Nikopol due to Russian attack

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118842 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193576 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151041 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151421 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195863 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112362 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184879 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54229 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 81089 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 77178 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 52227 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 58962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184879 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200017 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148668 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143177 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159635 views
A missile and 5 drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, two people were injured in Nikopol due to Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21806 views

A cruise missile and 5 drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The enemy attacked several districts, damaging houses and infrastructure, and there are two casualties in Nikopol.

An enemy cruise missile and 5 drones were shot down in the Dnipro region at night. The enemy attacked several districts, damaged houses and infrastructure, there are two casualties in Nikopol, said on Friday the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Last night, our defenders of the sky had a lot of work to do. They destroyed one cruise missile in the region. They also shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, including a reconnaissance

- Lysak said on Telegram.

Details

According to Lysak, from the evening until late at night, Russians attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region:

  • Nikopolske was shelled with drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. There are victims in the district center. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. 11 local houses, a garage, 2 cars and a boat were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. The consequences of the enemy aggression  are being investigated in Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. 
  • The enemy sent a kamikaze drone to Kryvyi Rih. As a result, a private house in one of the settlements was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. 
  • It was also noisy in Pavlohrad and Synelnyk districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten private houses were damaged.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles

Julia Shramko

War

