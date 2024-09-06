A missile and 5 drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, two people were injured in Nikopol due to Russian attack

An enemy cruise missile and 5 drones were shot down in the Dnipro region at night. The enemy attacked several districts, damaged houses and infrastructure, there are two casualties in Nikopol, said on Friday the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Last night, our defenders of the sky had a lot of work to do. They destroyed one cruise missile in the region. They also shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, including a reconnaissance - Lysak said on Telegram.

Details

According to Lysak, from the evening until late at night, Russians attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region:

Nikopolske was shelled with drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. There are victims in the district center. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. 11 local houses, a garage, 2 cars and a boat were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. The consequences of the enemy aggression are being investigated in Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

The enemy sent a kamikaze drone to Kryvyi Rih. As a result, a private house in one of the settlements was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It was also noisy in Pavlohrad and Synelnyk districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten private houses were damaged.

