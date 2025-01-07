A minibus with 8 passengers overturned in Transcarpathia: a child is among the victims

In Transcarpathia, in the Khust district, a road accident occurred on the highway within the village of Boronyavo. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

A Renault Trafic passenger minibus drove off the road, hit a tree and overturned. There were 8 people inside, including a child born in 2020.

All the victims were taken to Khust Central Hospital. After a medical examination, two adults, a woman born in 1963 and a man born in 1971, remained under medical supervision in the trauma department. The other passengers received the necessary medical care and were released after examination.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the causes and circumstances of the accident.

