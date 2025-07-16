Mine detonated on the coast of Koblevo, an injured reported

In the Mykolaiv region, a mine detonated on the coast in Koblevo in the morning, a man was reportedly injured, said Mykolaiv OVA head Vitaliy Kim on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Koblevo. Information was received from emergency services that a mine detonated on the coast in the morning. A man was reportedly injured. - Kim wrote.

Sea mines were washed ashore in Odesa region: it was possible to eliminate the danger in time thanks to the actions of the military