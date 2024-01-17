A military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed on the highway in the Bryansk region

In the Bryansk region of Russia made an emergency landing of a military helicopter Mi-8. This was reported by a Russian TV channel citing a statement by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, reports UNN.

The incident occurred near the Sevsky district.

According to the governor Bogomaz, no one was injured.

However, while "landing" the helicopter cut the communication lines. According to Bogomaz, Sevsky, Suzemsky, Brasovsky and Komarichsky districts were de-energized because of this. However, the power supply has already been restored.

The Russian Defense Ministry also commented on the incident. According to the version, the emergency landing of the Mi-8 could have been caused by a technical malfunction of the helicopter.

This is the second Mi-8 that fell during the day. In the morning it was reported that a military helicopter Mi-8 (Bort 203 - ed.) fell on the outskirts of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. People were injured.