A military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed on the highway in the Bryansk region

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30756 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105523 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133874 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133361 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178110 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43724 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101078 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100662 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102598 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59515 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 30756 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257798 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23991 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133874 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105174 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105218 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121420 views
A military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed on the highway in the Bryansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93917 views

An Mi-8 military helicopter has made an emergency landing on a highway in the Bryansk Region due to a suspected technical malfunction. The landing led to a temporary power outage in several districts, but there were no casualties.

In the Bryansk region of Russia made an emergency landing of a military helicopter Mi-8. This was reported by a Russian TV channel citing a statement by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near the Sevsky district.

According to the governor Bogomaz, no one was injured.

However, while "landing" the helicopter cut the communication lines. According to Bogomaz, Sevsky, Suzemsky, Brasovsky and Komarichsky districts were de-energized because of this. However, the power supply has already been restored.

The Russian Defense Ministry also commented on the incident. According to the version, the emergency landing of the Mi-8 could have been caused by a technical malfunction of the helicopter.

Thanks to Western weapons, Ukraine destroyed 26 helicopters per day - Zelenskyy11.01.2024, 21:42 • 29942 views

Optional

This is the second Mi-8 that fell during the day. In the morning it was reported that a military helicopter Mi-8 (Bort 203 - ed.)  fell on the outskirts of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. People were injured.

Tatiana Salganik

WarNews of the World

