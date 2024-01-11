Thanks to Western weapons, Ukraine destroyed 26 helicopters per day - Zelenskyy

Due to the presence of Western weapons in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to destroy 12 planes at a time and 26 enemy helicopters per day. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with representatives of the Baltic media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Our partners know that some of the weapons they gave us are still in use. I will not say what kind, but our partners will understand if they listen. With some of the long-range weapons they gave us, we destroyed 26 helicopters in a day. 12 airplanes that were taking off and then firing missiles against which these systems were working. We destroyed 12 at a time. We just had the means. ," Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, the long-range weapons provided to Ukraine are part of Ukraine's air defense, as they destroy the means with which Russia attacks Ukrainian cities.

The President also noted that the sooner and more weapons and air defense systems Ukraine receives, the more people will be saved from Russian terror.

The destruction of each Su-34 is a very serious loss for Russia, as their production is significantly hampered by sanctions.