A mild earthquake occurs in Russia after an attack on an ammunition depot in the Tver region

A weak earthquake was recorded in Russia in the Tver region after Ukraine's attack on an ammunition depot. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to Volcanodiscovery, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, at 3:56 a.m. Moscow time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Toropka.

After that, there were 7 more weak tremors with a magnitude of 2 to 2.8.

According to local residents, the attacked warehouse continues to detonate until now.

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

According to the military and political observer of the Information Resistance group , Oleksandr Kovalenko, the arsenal could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines.

The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center believes that the Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean ballistic missiles KN23in the military arsenal in the Trevets region of the Russian Federation that was attacked by Ukraine.