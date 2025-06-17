$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30428 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 82861 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 86600 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142338 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129598 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 140898 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120462 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105074 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177614 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83058 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15
In Kyiv, a memorial to military intelligence officers and foreign volunteers has been opened: photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The first memorial to military intelligence officers in Ukraine has appeared in Kyiv. It honors the memory of GUR employees and foreigners who died for the independence of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a memorial to military intelligence officers and foreign volunteers has been opened: photos

The first memorial to military intelligence officers in Ukraine has been opened in Kyiv. This composition perpetuates the memory of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as foreign volunteers who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence from the Russian invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The central element of the Memorial is the word Aeternitas ("Eternity"), carved in Latin and other languages of the world.

This reflects the international nature of the struggle: foreign volunteers from more than 50 countries of the world serve in the ranks of military intelligence together with Ukrainians

– said the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The opening and consecration ceremony of the memorial was attended by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, His Beatitude Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epifaniy, as well as the author of the monument, sculptor Nazar Bilyk. Prior to that, he created a memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Lviv.

The memorial to intelligence officers is made in the form of two stelae, which symbolize wings and shields. Between them is a space where the names of intelligence officers who died in the struggle for Ukraine are carved.

From a bird's eye view, this monument resembles the shape of an owl's eye. It is a symbol of eternal vigilance, protection and invisible presence. The owl is also a symbol of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv in early June, the facade of the museum near the Motherland Monument was damaged by an explosive wave.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarKyiv
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
