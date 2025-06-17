In Kyiv, a memorial to military intelligence officers and foreign volunteers has been opened: photos

The first memorial to military intelligence officers in Ukraine has been opened in Kyiv. This composition perpetuates the memory of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as foreign volunteers who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence from the Russian invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The central element of the Memorial is the word Aeternitas ("Eternity"), carved in Latin and other languages of the world.

This reflects the international nature of the struggle: foreign volunteers from more than 50 countries of the world serve in the ranks of military intelligence together with Ukrainians – said the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The opening and consecration ceremony of the memorial was attended by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, His Beatitude Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epifaniy, as well as the author of the monument, sculptor Nazar Bilyk. Prior to that, he created a memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Lviv.

The memorial to intelligence officers is made in the form of two stelae, which symbolize wings and shields. Between them is a space where the names of intelligence officers who died in the struggle for Ukraine are carved.

From a bird's eye view, this monument resembles the shape of an owl's eye. It is a symbol of eternal vigilance, protection and invisible presence. The owl is also a symbol of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv in early June, the facade of the museum near the Motherland Monument was damaged by an explosive wave.