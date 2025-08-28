Medical facility in Kherson attacked by six Russian drones overnight

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
06:36 AM • 2572 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 13491 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 49580 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 32454 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 56428 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 145021 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 86087 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53123 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65975 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51982 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
80%
755mm
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 29935 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 13019 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 28738 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 20954 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 7932 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 72344 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 73835 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 145017 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 139701 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100027 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 50660 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 84679 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 88539 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 86282 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 119581 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude

Medical facility in Kherson attacked by six Russian drones overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Russian troops attacked a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with six kamikaze drones. The building and three civilian cars were damaged, there were no casualties.

Medical facility in Kherson attacked by six Russian drones overnight

On the night of August 28, Russian troops attacked one of the medical facilities in the Dnipro district of Kherson, using six kamikaze drones. As a result of the strike, the building and civilian transport were damaged, fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Six drones were used. The attack began around 11:00 PM. 10 windows and 3 civilian cars were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured

— wrote the Military Administration.

In addition, debris damaged three parked civilian vehicles.

Despite significant material damage, there were no casualties or injuries among the population.

The city administration emphasized that the attack is another example of targeted terror against peaceful citizens and critical infrastructure.

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops intensified terror in the Kherson region, attacking dozens of settlements with drones and artillery. Residential areas, social facilities, and critical infrastructure came under attack.

The occupiers damaged 11 private houses, a gas distribution station, a cellular tower, and several cars belonging to local residents. The residents of frontline villages and the city of Kherson suffered the most.

Tragic outcome of the day: 4 people died, and 5 more were injured.

Recall

Russia launched a massive night attack on Ukraine, using 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense shot down 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile.

In Kyiv, as a result of the massive attack, the number of casualties increased. 48 people were reported injured, 10 died.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv