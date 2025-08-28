Medical facility in Kherson attacked by six Russian drones overnight

On the night of August 28, Russian troops attacked one of the medical facilities in the Dnipro district of Kherson, using six kamikaze drones. As a result of the strike, the building and civilian transport were damaged, fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Six drones were used. The attack began around 11:00 PM. 10 windows and 3 civilian cars were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured — wrote the Military Administration.

In addition, debris damaged three parked civilian vehicles.

Despite significant material damage, there were no casualties or injuries among the population.

The city administration emphasized that the attack is another example of targeted terror against peaceful citizens and critical infrastructure.

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops intensified terror in the Kherson region, attacking dozens of settlements with drones and artillery. Residential areas, social facilities, and critical infrastructure came under attack.

The occupiers damaged 11 private houses, a gas distribution station, a cellular tower, and several cars belonging to local residents. The residents of frontline villages and the city of Kherson suffered the most.

Tragic outcome of the day: 4 people died, and 5 more were injured.

Recall

Russia launched a massive night attack on Ukraine, using 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense shot down 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile.

In Kyiv, as a result of the massive attack, the number of casualties increased. 48 people were reported injured, 10 died.