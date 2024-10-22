A “married couple” of FSB agents were detained for guiding missiles at 5 regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers detained two FSB agents who were collecting coordinates for missile attacks in Ukraine. A “married couple” from Kramatorsk rented apartments overlooking the targets and installed phones for online broadcasting.
Law enforcement officers detained two Russian FSB agents who were adjusting air strikes in Donetsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions. UNN reports with reference to the SBU.
Details
A 27-year-old repeat offender, a former drug dealer from Kramatorsk, and his 34-year-old partner were detained.
Together, they were looking for quick money on Telegram channels, where they were contacted by an FSB representative who offered them money in exchange for cooperation. On his instructions, the agents traveled around the regions as a "married couple" collecting coordinates for missile and bomb attacks by Russian forces. In addition, during Russian air strikes, they were to track the geolocation of air defense systems, and in case of "arrivals" - to clarify their consequences.
According to the investigation, when moving to different cities of Ukraine, the agents rented apartments overlooking potential targets. After settling in, they installed mobile phones with additional power supplies in the windows of the apartments, which broadcast images to the Russians online.
Law enforcers detained them at their place of residence in Kramatorsk, where they had returned to continue working for Russia. Also, during the special operation, all mobile phones that the defendants installed at "observation points" in different regions of Ukraine were seized.
The Russian agents were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
