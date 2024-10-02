Spouses who spied for air defense and committed sabotage on behalf of Russia detained in Dnipro

In Dnipro, a married couple was exposed who passed on Ukrainian air defense locations to the Russians and committed arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .



Details

Investigators found that the defendants acted in pairs with a clear division of responsibilities when performing hostile tasks.

In particular, the woman was reconnoitering the locations of the Armed Forces air defense units that protect the city from racist missile and drone attacks.

First of all, she tried to identify the combat positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of Ukrainian troops. During her reconnaissance raids, the detainee recorded military objects and marked their coordinates on electronic maps.

She passed the information she received to her husband, and then he sent the FSB intelligence via messenger.

In addition, the Dnipro resident was involved in arson attacks. It is documented that he burned down a relay cabinet on one of the main railroad lines in the region. The agent filmed the fire on his phone camera for a "report" to his Russian supervisor.

Law enforcement officials claim that suspect was to continue a series of arsons at strategically important Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. In this way, the occupiers hoped to disrupt the transportation logistics of the Defense Forces on the eastern and southern frontlines.

During the search, the detainees were seized with arson tools, hate speech and cell phones with evidence of communication with the FSB.

The SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law), and his wife's actions are qualified under Part 2 Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators are in custody. The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property, his accomplice - 8 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the defendants began cooperating with the Russian secret service in June this year. At first, the FSB remotely recruited a man who fell for its "hook" when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

Then the traitor involved his 36-year-old wife in criminal activities. To fulfill the occupiers' verification task, the agents posted provocative leaflets around the city offering "easy" money from the Nazis.

Recall

