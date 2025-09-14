A man who attacked a soldier with a knife and a gas canister was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 5564 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 15776 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 48077 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 82811 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 69534 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 77001 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41960 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 75833 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 69344 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39811 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
37%
757mm
Popular news
Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victimsSeptember 14, 06:23 AM • 4826 views
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 8246 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 10396 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff10:26 AM • 14223 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 14733 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 78683 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 51282 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 50076 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 75833 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 47447 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 10460 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 21900 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 69344 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 54540 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 102675 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

A man who attacked a soldier with a knife and a gas canister was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

A 46-year-old man attacked a serviceman. He used a gas canister and inflicted a stab wound during a document check.

A man who attacked a soldier with a knife and a gas canister was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region detained a man suspected of attempting to kill a serviceman. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Samarivskyi District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Details

The incident occurred on September 12, during a document check. A 46-year-old man used a gas canister and inflicted a stab wound on a serviceman. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect was detained. Material evidence was seized from the scene.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a serviceman). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Currently, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the detainee in the form of detention is being decided.

Recall

In Cherkasy, during a document check, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe and a canister, causing them injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Cherkasy