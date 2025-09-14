A man who attacked a soldier with a knife and a gas canister was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region detained a man suspected of attempting to kill a serviceman. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Samarivskyi District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Details

The incident occurred on September 12, during a document check. A 46-year-old man used a gas canister and inflicted a stab wound on a serviceman. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect was detained. Material evidence was seized from the scene.

The suspect was notified of suspicion under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a serviceman). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Currently, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the detainee in the form of detention is being decided.

Recall

In Cherkasy, during a document check, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe and a canister, causing them injuries.