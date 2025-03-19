A man was killed and a woman injured in a Russian air strike in Kupyansk
Kyiv • UNN
On March 19, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk. As a result of the KAB hitting, a 51-year-old man died, and a 54-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on Wednesday, March 19, a civilian was killed. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synegubov, UNN informs.

According to him, at about 20:50, Russian troops used aviation against the civilian population. As a result of a direct hit by a KAB, a private house was damaged and a fire broke out in the garage.
During the shelling, a 54-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized. A 51-year-old civilian man was rescued from the rubble, who sustained injuries incompatible with life
As it is known, in the morning the Russian army struck several times the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. Two people were injured in the shelling, and an administrative building was also damaged.

In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, on Wednesday, an enemy FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four other people. Also, Russian shelling damaged houses, equipment and warehouses in the area.
