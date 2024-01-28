A man dies in Lviv due to a fire in a geriatric boarding house

An elderly man died in a fire in a geriatric nursing home in Lviv. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fire broke out on Sunday evening, January 28, around 20:00 at 71 Medova Pechera Street.

One man was injured in the incident. He suffered burns and smoke poisoning. Doctors provided him with the necessary assistance, but could not save his life.

The incident occurred in one of the rooms of the boarding house on the second floor. The circumstances of the fire are currently unknown, but one of the rooms burned to the ground. As of 20:40, SES units had extinguished the fire.

The 200 people who lived there were evacuated from the geriatric boarding house.

A fire broke out in a 5-story building in Kovel, Volyn, and people were evacuated