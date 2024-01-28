A fire broke out in a 5-story building in Kovel, Volyn, and people were evacuated

On Saturday evening, January 27, a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a five-story building in the city of Kovel in Volyn, Ukraine. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents of the house, including a pregnant woman and five children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

The call to the 101 rescue service was received at 21:50. When the rescuers arrived, they found out that the balcony and one of the rooms of the apartment on Nezalezhnosti Street were on fire.

Due to the heavy smoke on the floors, firefighters were working in compressed air apparatus. First, 15 people were taken outside via the stairwell.

The firefighters used a retractable ladder to enter the apartment through the balcony where the man and woman were staying, took them out of the apartment and handed them over to the medics. The victims were poisoned by combustion products. The fire was extinguished at 22:13. One special fire-fighting unit was used to extinguish the fire. the SES said in a statement

The SES noted that the man and woman were poisoned by combustion products as a result of the fire. The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes: one fire hose was used to extinguish it. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.