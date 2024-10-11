In the center of Kyiv, a man beat a parking inspector: law enforcement officers opened proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
A 54-year-old driver threatened to break the nose of an inspector who had reprimanded him for improper parking. The woman was injured, and criminal proceedings were opened against the attacker.
In Kyiv, a man attacked a parking inspector after she made a comment. He threatened to break her nose, the woman sustained bruises to her leg and shoulder, and an investigation was launched, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.
"...criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of threats or violence against an official or a citizen performing a public duty (Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
Details
According to preliminary information, a parking inspector reprimanded a driver who had parked his car in violation of the rules on Pirogova Street and asked him to move his car.
The man refused to do so, and when the inspector was recording the offender's license plate on video, the driver attacked her, threatening to break her nose. This was recorded by her body camera.
As a result, the woman suffered bruises to her leg and shoulder. The driver fled the scene after the conflict. Police officers identified the 54-year-old man and detained him. Investigative actions are underway.
The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.