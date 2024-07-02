"A lot has been done for this visit": Zelenskyy's office names topics of talks with Orban
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, noting that they are expected to discuss such topics as the future of Europe, security, international law and the Formula for Peace.
A lot has been done for this visit. It is important to talk about the future of Europe, security, international law, and the Formula for Peace
