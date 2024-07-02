Orban confirms visit to Kyiv: shows photo with Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49830 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79513 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166274 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212902 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131729 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180064 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148740 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197491 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 49830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56239 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3128 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11303 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32805 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34779 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47938 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Orban confirms visit to Kyiv: shows photo with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20748 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits Kyiv and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming his visit with a photo of them shaking hands.

Orban confirms visit to Kyiv: shows photo with Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed his visit to Kyiv and showed a photo of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"The goal of the Hungarian presidency is to help solve the challenges facing the European Union. That is why my first trip brought me to Kyiv," Orban wrote on Facebook, posting a photo with Zelenskyy.

The photo shows the two leaders shaking hands.

Photos from the meeting were also published by the Hungarian state news agency and posted on social media by Hungarian journalists.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrives in Kyiv - media02.07.24, 09:42 • 79367 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Facebook
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40