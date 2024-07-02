Orban confirms visit to Kyiv: shows photo with Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed his visit to Kyiv and showed a photo of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"The goal of the Hungarian presidency is to help solve the challenges facing the European Union. That is why my first trip brought me to Kyiv," Orban wrote on Facebook, posting a photo with Zelenskyy.

The photo shows the two leaders shaking hands.

Photos from the meeting were also published by the Hungarian state news agency and posted on social media by Hungarian journalists.

