A local resident explodes on an enemy mine in Kherson region

A 34-year-old man exploded on an enemy mine in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka in the Kherson region.

A 34-year-old man stepped on an explosive object in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka, - the statement said.

Details

The victim was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries. He has gunshot fragmentation wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

The UBA urged to be careful and not to visit places where explosives experts have not yet worked. And if you notice a suspicious object, immediately move to a safe distance and call rescuers or the police.

In Bilyayivka, Kherson region, a man was injured by Russian explosives. He hit a mine in a forest belt. He suffered an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of his toes.