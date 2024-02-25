A local resident explodes on an enemy mine in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
A 34-year-old man sustained gunshot shrapnel wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs after stepping on an explosive device in a forest belt near Tryfonivka village, Kherson region.
A 34-year-old man exploded on an enemy mine in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
A 34-year-old man stepped on an explosive object in a forest belt near the village of Tryfonivka,
Details
The victim was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries. He has gunshot fragmentation wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
The UBA urged to be careful and not to visit places where explosives experts have not yet worked. And if you notice a suspicious object, immediately move to a safe distance and call rescuers or the police.
Recall
In Bilyayivka, Kherson region, a man was injured by Russian explosives. He hit a mine in a forest belt. He suffered an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of his toes.