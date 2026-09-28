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A large-scale protest against Babiš’s government took place in central Prague ahead of the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A large-scale protest against the government of Andrej Babiš took place in Prague. Demonstrators urged people to vote and spoke out against the concentration of power.

A large-scale protest against Babiš’s government took place in central Prague ahead of the elections

A large-scale demonstration took place in central Prague on September 28, with participants criticizing the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and calling on Czechs to turn out for the upcoming elections. This was reported by the Czech news agency ČTK, writes UNN.

Details

The rally in Old Town Square was organized by the “A Million Moments for Democracy” movement. The organizers did not announce the number of participants, but the square was largely filled with people. The demonstration lasted about an hour and a half.

The main topic was criticism of Babiš’s government. The organizers called on voters to prevent the concentration of power in the hands of the governing parties and spoke out against supporting forces they describe as populist and extremist.

The Czech Republic is preparing for elections

Municipal elections and the first round of elections to the Senate of the Czech Republic will take place on October 9–10. This year, voters will re-elect one-third of the 81 senators.

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The demonstration also featured criticism of Babiš’s possible conflict of interest, the government’s plans to change the funding of Czech Television and Czech Radio, as well as the authorities’ actions in the security sphere.

The flags of the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and the European Union were present at the rally. The demonstration was also dedicated to the upcoming 90th anniversary of the birth of former Czech President Václav Havel.

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Stepan Haftko

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