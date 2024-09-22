A large-scale grass flooring fire is eliminated in Kyiv region

On Sunday, September 22, in the Kyiv region, emergency workers extinguished a large-scale fire - the fire engulfed 1500 square meters of grass flooring. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

A fire broke out on Levadna Street in Bortnychi, Darnytsia district. Grass and reeds were burning - the SES said.

The rescuers explained that extinguishing the fire was complicated by the difficulty of firefighting equipment and the lack of a permanent water supply.

The fire was localized at 15:42 on the area of 1500 square meters and eliminated at 16:59. The cause of the fire is to be established by law enforcement officers - the emergency workers summarized.

The Ministry of Environment cites peatland burning and ecosystem fires as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv, and according to IQair, Kyiv ranks 5th among the cities in the world with the worst air quality.