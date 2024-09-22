A large-scale grass flooring fire is eliminated in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103817 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109665 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177241 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143102 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146286 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140187 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177179 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79389 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37856 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86233 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55818 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47059 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177241 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193214 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144682 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144394 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156875 views
A large-scale grass flooring fire is eliminated in Kyiv region

A large-scale grass flooring fire is eliminated in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23059 views

In Bortnychi, rescuers extinguished a fire over an area of 1500 square meters. Extinguishing the fire was complicated by the difficulty of driving vehicles and the lack of a permanent water supply.

On Sunday, September 22, in the Kyiv region, emergency workers extinguished a large-scale fire - the fire engulfed 1500 square meters of grass flooring. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

A fire broke out on Levadna Street in Bortnychi, Darnytsia district. Grass and reeds were burning

- the SES said. 

The rescuers explained that extinguishing the fire was complicated by the difficulty of firefighting equipment and the lack of a permanent water supply.

Ministry of Environment: improvement of air quality depends on weather conditions22.09.24, 17:13 • 21891 view

The fire was localized at 15:42 on the area of 1500 square meters and eliminated at 16:59. The cause of the fire is to be established by law enforcement officers

- the emergency workers summarized. 

Recall

The Ministry of Environment cites peatland burning and ecosystem fires as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv, and according to IQair, Kyiv ranks 5th among the cities in the world with the worst air quality.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

