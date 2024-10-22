A large-scale fire broke out in a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: seven people were injured, including three children
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in a nine-story building in Zaporizhzhia. Firefighters rescued 15 people, 7 people, including three children, were hospitalized with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
On the morning of October 22, a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts. Seven people, including three children, were hospitalized with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning . UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia region.
Details
The fire reportedly spread to two apartments on the fourth floor.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue two people. The rescuers brought 13 more residents out into the fresh air via stairwells.
Seven people, including three children, with signs of combustion products poisoning were examined by paramedics and hospitalized.
The firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 150 square meters. Due to the strong smoke, firefighters worked in compressed air apparatus and installed a special device for smoke removal from the building's entrance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The relevant authorities are investigating the incident.
