Explosion in a high-rise building in Zakarpattia: proceedings over violation of fire safety requirements opened
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Zakarpattia, allegedly due to a gas leak. One person was killed, and police opened a criminal investigation for violation of fire or industrial safety requirements.
Law enforcement officials have opened proceedings over violations of fire or industrial safety requirements that led to the deaths of people during an explosion in an apartment building in Svalyava, Zakarpattia region, on October 14. This was reported on Tuesday by the police of the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on October 14 at 14:39, the police received a report of an explosion in one of the apartment buildings in Svaliava on Promyslova Street. According to the applicant, the explosion shattered windows in the entrance of the building.
It was found out that a gas explosion probably occurred in a first-floor apartment in a five-story building. It is preliminarily known that one person died as a result
Police investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. violation of fire or industrial safety requirements established by law, which resulted in the death of people.
Recall
As reported by UNN, on Monday, October 14, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Svalyava, Transcarpathian region. One person was killed in the incident.