A large-scale drone attack: Ukraine destroys 82 enemy UAVs

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 5225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110613 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116004 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143861 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167614 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122279 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91465 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76531 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30838 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58546 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 5225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134995 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4028 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130338 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132354 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161062 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140607 views
A large-scale drone attack: Ukraine destroys 82 enemy UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35019 views

During the night attack, the enemy launched 162 Shahed drones and other imitators. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 82 attack UAVs, and four regions were affected.

Air defense destroyed 82 enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 22, 2025, enemy troops launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 162 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as other imitation drones of various designs.

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare systems, and mobile air force fire groups.

Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 82 attack UAVs and other drones that tried to break through Ukrainian airspace.

Several regions were affected by the attack, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro regions. At the same time, 75 enemy imitator drones were lost without significant negative consequences for Ukraine.

Hostile drones spotted in 7 regions of Ukraine and over the Black Sea21.02.25, 22:13 • 43382 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

