A large-scale drone attack: Ukraine destroys 82 enemy UAVs

Air defense destroyed 82 enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 22, 2025, enemy troops launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 162 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as other imitation drones of various designs.

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare systems, and mobile air force fire groups.

Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 82 attack UAVs and other drones that tried to break through Ukrainian airspace.

Several regions were affected by the attack, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro regions. At the same time, 75 enemy imitator drones were lost without significant negative consequences for Ukraine.

