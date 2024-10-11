A large number of students in grades 10-11, especially boys, go abroad - Lisovyi
Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi has announced a massive departure of 10-11th grade students abroad, especially boys. The ministry plans to offer quality education in Ukraine to encourage young people to stay.
Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of students in grades 10-11, especially boys, go abroad, emphasizing that the ministry should offer citizens high-quality, professional pre-university and higher education. Lisovyi said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.
Details
“As for leaving. I support your concern. Indeed, we are seeing many children, especially boys, going abroad in grades 10-11. We encourage them to stay here in Ukraine in various ways, but the key thing is that we, as an education system, as a ministry, must offer our citizens high-quality, professional pre-university and higher education. This will be a key incentive to stay here,” said Lisovyi.
He emphasized that today Western education is mythologized, and the universities that Ukrainian children go to are no better than domestic regional higher education institutions.
Recall
The Ministry of Education has updated the rules for distance learning and study abroad starting in the 2025-2026 academic year. The changes relate to the minimum number of students in distance learning classes, education of children in the TOT and abroad.