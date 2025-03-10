A large group or country is involved: Elon Musk reported an unprecedented cyberattack on the X platform
Kyiv • UNN
The founder of X (Twitter) stated that a large-scale cyberattack on the platform was carried out using significant resources. According to Musk, a major organized group or state may be behind the attack.
American entrepreneur, billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the large-scale cyberattack against platform X, reports UNN.
There was (and still is) a large-scale cyberattack against X. We are attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or country is involved.
As reported earlier by UNN, users of the social network X (Twitter) faced technical problems.