“A just and lasting peace for Ukraine is our main goal now” - Svyrydenko after Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Kyiv • UNN
After a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko thanked the US for its support, emphasizing the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"We are very grateful to America for its support. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine is now our main goal," Yulia Svyrydenko wrote in X.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.